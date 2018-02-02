Prime Minister suggests EEU countries to use Kyrgyz data protection system

The Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Sapar Isakov suggested the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union to use the Kyrgyz data protection system. He stated this today at the forum «Digital Agenda in the Era of Globalization.»

According to him, the issue of cybersecurity arises within the framework of the transition of EEU countries to digitization. Kyrgyzstan has already developed legislation in this area. The prime minister is sure that standards used in the republic in the future will be used in all countries of the union.

«We use two systems of data protection. They do not contradict each other. Experience shows that the rest of EEU countries could do the same. In our laws we divided secret and confidential information. Confidential information «runs» through the portal of public services. Our IT specialists built the national system Tunduk. It unites ministries, departments and private companies. We already exchange information and provide services through this system,» said Sapar Isakov.

«If a year ago a Kyrgyzstani to get a loan ran and collected a lot of documents, today everything is different. We have abandoned many certificates, made them taken for granted. A person simply signs a document and agrees that a bank uses his or her data. And we immediately begin to get information from our sources. This was not a year ago,» the Prime Minister stressed.