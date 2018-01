About 3,500 square meters of Osh market in Bishkek are engulfed in fire. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed 24.kg news agency.

The number of firefighting teams has been increased to 12. The fire has not been extinguished and not even brought under control.

Two people were taken to hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning.

The minister, his deputies and chiefs of structural units arrived at the scene.