Another bus with citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan broke down yesterday in Pavlodar region. Kazinform reported.

Emergency Situations Department for Pavlodar region received a message that one of the two Novosibirsk-Shymkent buses broke down near Kalkaman village. The fuel equipment went out of order.

Two buses transported 81 passengers: citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, rescuers said.

Passengers of the broken bus changed the bus and arrived in Pavlodar, where they were rendered help.