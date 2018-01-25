Sapar Isakov meets with ICAO Secretary General, businessmen in Davos

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov, as a part of the World Economic Forum in Davos, met with the Secretary General of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the management of Yili Industrial Group and Baker McKenzie companies. The Public Relations and Media Department of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Sapar Isakov discussed with the CEO of the Chinese dairy company Yili Industrial Group, Zhang Jianqiu, the prospects for investing in the dairy industry in Kyrgyzstan. Zhang Jianqiu noted that the company was interested in entry into the Kyrgyz market and expressed readiness for mutually beneficial cooperation.

The parties agreed on joint study of the prospects for investing in Kyrgyzstan and the feasibility of production of powdered milk and other types of dairy products in the country.

During the meeting with the Chairman of Baker McKenzie, one of the world’s leading law firms, Paul Rawlinson, the prospects for cooperation were also discussed. The head of government noted that a wide-range reform of various sectors of the economy and public administration system, including the improvement of domestic legislation, began in Kyrgyzstan.

Paul Rawlinson said that Baker McKenzie was ready to provide the Kyrgyz side with the necessary legal and consulting assistance in carrying out reforms. In addition, the sides stressed the special importance of stepping up the activities of the US-Kyrgyz Business Council.

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan discussed with the Secretary General of ICAO Fang Liu the civil aviation reform issues.

«The ongoing reforms in civil aviation will give impetus to the development of the country’s economy, business, tourism, logistics, including the transportation of passengers and transportation of goods,» the head of government said.

We are focused on reforms aimed at «opening our sky,» a policy that will open the market for international airlines. We understand that this is a difficult path, but we are determined. Sapar Isakov

«ICAO is ready to participate in the implementation of projects starting from their preparation to implementation. In addition, we are ready to provide expert support, in particular, to send a regional delegation for detailed study and start working together to open your aviation market. We are ready to work on increasing the capacity of the local staff,» the ICAO Secretary General said.