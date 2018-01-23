01:13
Kyrgyzstan visits World Economic Forum first time in 20 years

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Sapar Isakov, delivered a speech at a session of the World Economic Forum in Davos. The Department of Public Relations and Media of the government reported.

Representatives of the world’s largest companies Microsoft, HP and UPS, attended the session.

Sapar Isakov noted that Kyrgyzstan became the first country in Central Asia to join the Open Government international initiative. According to him, being the first in the region is a great honor, but also a great responsibility.

Kyrgyzstan has not been represented at the World Economic Forum in Davos since 1998.
