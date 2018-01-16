Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan to head for Davos

Delegation of the Kyrgyz Republic headed by the Prime Minister Sapar Isakov will attend the World Economic Forum in the Swiss city of Davos. The Cabinet of Ministers informed 24.kg news agency.

The forum will begin on January 23 and will end on January 26. It is expected that Sapar Isakov will hold talks with the heads of several countries.

The World Economic Forum in Davos is one of the most prestigious in the world. This year, it will be attended by the heads of more than 60 countries and over a thousand representatives of international organizations.

The World Economic Forum in Davos since 1971 has been traditionally a platform where the main strategic and acute world topics and events, directly affecting the fate of the world, are discussed. The clash of interests of major political and economic blocs and unions, individual states and transnational corporations, and the development of ways for further joint action are the main objectives of the World Economic Forum. The declared main goal of the WEF is to improve the social and economic situation in the world. The opportunity to discuss any problems at an informal level is one of the key success factors of the World Economic Forum.