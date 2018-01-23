01:12
Sapar Isakov to hold number of bilateral meetings in Davos

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov participated in the opening of the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he will hold a number of bilateral meetings. The Department of Public Relations and Mass Media of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Meetings with the President of Switzerland Alain Berset, the Minister of State for External Affairs of India Mushabar Javad Akbar, the Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili and the leaders of a number of large international companies are reportedly planned.

Today the head of government will take part in five sessions.

Earlier, the Prime Minister stated that he intended to hold a number of meetings in Davos in order to attract additional investments to the Kyrgyz Republic.
