Smart Сity. Bishkek and Osh to be equipped with video recording system

Within the framework of Smart City project, Bishkek and Osh will be fully equipped with the latest video recording equipment in a year and a half. Deputy Prime Minister Dair Kenekeev informed about this at the meeting of the parliamentary faction Respublika-Ata Jurt.

According to him, now the government is waiting for a technical justification from the investor company.

«The project worth $ 60 million is designed for five years. For a year and a half, Huawei and co-investors of Beijing China Veterans Lingxin Capital Management and Aka Minerals and Mining LLC should install video and photo cameras in Bishkek and Osh cities. The number of cameras will be known after submission of technical justification to the government. I think there will be at least 150,000-200,000 cameras. The investor also should train our specialists,» the Deputy Prime Minister said.
