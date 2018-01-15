Kanatbek Isaev's lawyers appeal against verdict in Сity Сourt

Lawyers of the convicted MP Kanatbek Isaev appealed against the verdict of the Pervomaisky District Court. The lawyer of Isaev Bakyt Osmonaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the defense considers the verdict of the court to be unreasonable and illegal.

«At first, the court refers to the fact that the decrees of the mayor’s office of Tokmak town were not canceled and they could not be considered illegal, but then, on the contrary, the court found them illegal. That is, the decision contradicts itself. Kanatbek Isaev himself will also appeal against the verdict. He still has time for this. Only after this the court will set the date of consideration of the case,» Bakyt Osmonaliev stressed.

Recall, Kanatbek Isaev is accused of illegal transfer of a land plot from municipal property to private, illegal sale of the buildings of the city library and a dormitory to an individual at a reduced cost and illegal transfer of contract work on the construction of an auto station at the expense of the city budget to a private company. On January 4, the Pervomaisky District Court sentenced him to 12 years in a penal colony with reinforced security regime.