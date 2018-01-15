Kanatbek Isaev's lawyers appeal against verdict in Сity Сourt

Lawyers of the convicted MP Kanatbek Isaev appealed against the verdict of the Pervomaisky District Court. The lawyer of Isaev Bakyt Osmonaliev told 24.kg news agency.
According to him, the defense considers the verdict of the court to be unreasonable and illegal.
Recall, Kanatbek Isaev is accused of illegal transfer of a land plot from municipal property to private, illegal sale of the buildings of the city library and a dormitory to an individual at a reduced cost and illegal transfer of contract work on the construction of an auto station at the expense of the city budget to a private company. On January 4, the Pervomaisky District Court sentenced him to 12 years in a penal colony with reinforced security regime.