Deputy of Parliament Kanatbek Isaev sentenced to 12 years in penal colony

The former mayor of Tokmak town, deputy of the Parliament Kanatbek Isaev was sentenced to 12 years in a penal colony. Judge Abdurazak Borombaev read out the verdicts in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

Applying the amnesty, the court reduced Kanatbek Isaev’s term by quarter.

Bolot Imamadiyev and Mirlan Esenbekov were sentenced to 8 years in a prison colony with reinforced regime and confiscation of property. Applying an amnesty of 2010, the judge shortened their terms by one third.

As for Almaz Seytaliev, Kanybek Ablabekov, Lyubov Chudinova and Baktybek Asygaliyev, the case was terminated because of the expiry of the limitation period.

The two defendants were taken into custody in the courtroom. Kanatbek Isaev has already been under arrest.

Recall, Kanatbek Isayev is accused of illegal transfer of a land plot from municipal property to private, illegal sale of the buildings of the city library and dormitory to an individual at a reduced cost and illegal transfer of contract work on the construction of the bus station at the expense of the city budget to a private company.

Together with Kanatbek Isaev, the owner of the contract company Baktybek Asygaliyev, ex-vice-mayor Bolot Imamadiyev, the former head of the municipal property department of the City Administration Mirlan Esenbekov, the shareholder of a private company Lyubov Chudinova, the employee of the City Administration Seytaliev and the director of Tokmak Trading Center CJSC Kanybek Ablabekov, were put on trial.