22:41
-12
USD 68.44
EUR 84.98
RUB 1.20
English

Supporters of Aida Salyanova protest at Bishkek City Court

Supporters of the ex-Minister of Justice, deputy of Parliament, Aida Salyanova are holding a rally at the Bishkek City Court building. They do not agree with the verdict of the second instance court. The participants chant: «Shame, shame!»

The court today upheld the verdict of the Leninsky District Court, which sentenced Aida Salyanova to five years in prison with confiscation of property. The decision will come into force in 12 years, when her youngest daughter turns 14.

Aida Salyanova was charged with abuse of office. According to the investigation, in 2010, being the Minister of Justice, she illegally renewed lawyer’s license to Aleksey Eliseev.
link:
views: 154
Print
Related
Bishkek City Court sentences Aida Salyanova to 5 years in prison
Residents of Toguz-Toro demand to stop construction of gold processing plant
Kanatbek Isaev's lawyers appeal against verdict in Сity Сourt
Ala-Buka district residents protest against gold field development
Deputy of Parliament Kanatbek Isaev sentenced to 12 years in penal colony
Protesters ask not to "set fox to mind the geese” at Belarus Embassy in Bishkek
Naryn region residents protest against developers of open-pit coal mines
Bishkek hosts protest against amendments to Water Code
Bishkek City Court announces verdict to members of “People's Parliament”
None of protesters in Talas detained
Popular
Sapar Isakov about Smart City, Aibek Kaliev and post of Prime Minister Sapar Isakov about Smart City, Aibek Kaliev and post of Prime Minister
Swiss came to Kyrgyzstan to snowboard and stayed here forever Swiss came to Kyrgyzstan to snowboard and stayed here forever
Two earthquakes hit Kyrgyzstan within an hour Two earthquakes hit Kyrgyzstan within an hour
Snow avalanches expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan Snow avalanches expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan