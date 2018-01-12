Customs - most corrupt state body in Kyrgyzstan

The government acknowledged that the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan is the most corrupt body. This was announced today at a meeting of the parliamentary faction Respublika — Ata Jurt.

The Cabinet of ministers has drawn up a ranking of the corrupt state bodies. The First Deputy Prime Minister Askarbek Shadiev informed the deputies about this.

According to him, according to a study conducted in 2016, it was proved that the Customs is the most corrupt state body in Kyrgyzstan.

«The State Penitentiary Service takes the second place, and then there are the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Service for Economic Crimes Control, the Ministry of Education and the State Tax Service,» said Askarbek Shadiev.

A representative of the State Customs Service assured the deputies that the agency was changing the system of its work.