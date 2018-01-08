15:19
Candidate for post of Vice Prime Minister announced

The government of Kyrgyzstan decided on a candidate for the post of Vice Prime Minister. Information was confirmed in the Cabinet.

Sanzhar Mukanbetov, who heads the State Service for Regulation and Supervision over the Financial Market, was nominated for the post. It is expected that tomorrow, on January 9, the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations of the Parliament will consider his candidacy.

The post of the Vice Prime Minister became vacant after the appointment of Tolkunbek Abdygulov the head of the National Bank.
