A citizen of Kyrgyzstan, Nargiz Umarova, jumped out of the second floor window of a building in Yerevan on the night of January 3, attempting to commit suicide. Armenian media reported.

News-Armenia news agency reported that the 29-year-old Kyrgyzstani has been hospitalized with injuries of the spine and foot.

Police officers could not find out reasons of the conduct due to lack of an interpreter.