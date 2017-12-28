Taekwondo ITF Federation names best athletes of year

Taekwondo ITF Federation of Kyrgyzstan summed up the results of 2017. Its President Vitaly Oleinichenko informed.

The best athlete of the year among men is Sergei Dubov, among women — Zarina Mamazhanova, among juniors — Yiman Ysaev, among juniors-girls — Lyubov Shchelchkova.

The best coaches of the year are Ibragim Nasyrov and Farrukh Sadykov. The best coach of Bishkek is Temuri Nozadze, Tokmak — Nazira Utesheva.

«Kuttubek Miyarov, two-time world champion, three-time Asian champion Zarina Mamazhanova and the winner of the Asian Cup Karina Nazhimova received the title of the International Master of Sports. Sergei Dubov, Bayastan Bargybaev, Anton Beregovoy and Nurmat Aydarov got the title of master of sports,» Vitaly Oleinichenko told.