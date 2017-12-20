Kyrgyzstan votes against UN resolution on Crimea

The UN General Assembly approved the resolution «Situation in the field of human rights in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol ,» the UN News Center reported.

26 countries voted against the resolution. Among them are Russia , Armenia , Belarus , Bolivia , India , Kazakhstan , China , the DPRK, Cuba , Serbia , Kyrgyzstan , Tajikistan and South Africa .

Most European countries, including the US and Georgia , supported the initiative. Generally, seventy states supported it. Many countries in the Middle East and North Africa ( Egypt , the United Arab Emirates , Oman ), as well as Latin America ( Brazil , El Salvador , Chile ) abstained (76).

In the resolution, the General Assembly condemned «violations, infringements of human rights, discriminatory measures and practices against residents of the temporarily occupied Crimea , including Crimean Tatars, as well as the Ukrainians and persons belonging to other ethnic and religious groups, by the Russian occupation authorities.»

The resolution condemns «the illegal establishment by the Russian Federation of laws, jurisdiction and administration in the occupied Crimea ». Its co-authors called on the Russian Federation to comply with «obligations under international law with respect to the laws that operated in the Crimea prior to the occupation.»