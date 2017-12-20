Almambet Shykmamatov to appeal decision of first instance court

The deputy of parliament from Ata Meken faction Almambet Shykmamatov intends to appeal the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek, which found him guilty and ordered to pay a fine of 5 million soms.

Lawyers of the leader of the Socialists faction will appeal to the Bishkek City Court as soon as the district court verdict is received.

According to Almambet Shykmamatov, the court found him guilty only to cover up the clumsy work of investigators and prosecutors who opened an ill-disguised criminal case.

The trial of the case against the Kyrgyz parliament deputy Almambet Shykmamatov ended in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek the day before.