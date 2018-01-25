02:32
Accused of traffic accident that killed Temir Dzhumakadyrov fully admits guilt

Trial of the case on the death of the Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Temir Dzhumakadyrov started in Moskovsky District Court.

The prosecutor read out the indictment. According to the document, Taalaybek uulu Aftandil is accused of violation of the traffic rules and committing a traffic accident that resulted in the death of three people: the Deputy Prime Minister Temir Dzhumakadyrov, his assistant and driver. The judge asked the defendant whether he understood the charge and whether he pleaded guilty. Taalaybek uulu Aftandil stated that he fully admitted his guilt.

Recall, on October 7 last year, Toyota Land Cruiser car with the Deputy Prime Minister Temir Dzhumakadyrov, his assistant Nurlan Dzhamgyrchiev and driver Nurbek Mukanov inside got into traffic accident on Bishkek — Kara-Balta road in Sadovoe village. All three of them died.
