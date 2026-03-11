11:35
Trial of Munarbek Saipidinov, godson of Raimbek Matraimov, begins in Kyrgyzstan

The trial of Munarbek Saipidinov, the godson of Raimbek Matraimov, has begun in Kyrgyzstan. Saipidinov is accused, among other charges, of corruption.

The hearing is held at the Kara-Suu District Court. However, the proceedings were postponed until March 18 due to the absence of witnesses.

According to the investigation, since 2024 Saipidinov, together with several officials from the Savai rural administration, the State Agency for Land Resources, Cadastre, Geodesy and Cartography, and other individuals, allegedly «carried out criminal plans aimed at obtaining material benefit.»

Munarbek Saipidinov was detained in Russia and brought to Kyrgyzstan on August 7, 2025. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that he was arrested in connection with the illegal transfer of state land plots into private ownership in Kara-Suu district. In this case, Saipidinov has been charged under Article 336 of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan (corruption), and the court ordered his pre-trial detention.

Saipidinov had served as head of Savai rural administration in Kara-Suu district from 2016 to 2020.
