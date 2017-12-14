12:47
Books of national authors in Kyrgyz for blind children published in Kyrgyzstan

Works of national authors in the Kyrgyz language have been published with the Braille lettering for the blind and visually impaired children in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Agency for Local Self-Government reported.

According to it, the list of books published includes literature for preschool children, junior grades of specialized boarding schools, as well as books for children of middle and senior grades, freshmen.

Reportedly, the lack of fiction literature with the Braille lettering adversely affects the literacy of young people with health limitations. They make mistakes when writing texts in the Kyrgyz language.
