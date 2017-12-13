OTRK leads at local TV channels market

OTRK (Public Television and Radio Corporation) has the largest audience among the TV channels in Kyrgyzstan . Annual survey of the media market of Kyrgyzstan says.

Music channel (OTRK) takes the second place, ORT- the third. Balastan and NTS close the top five channels popular with the viewing public.

However, the residents of the capital left OTRK at the end of the top 5. The rating of the TV channels in Bishkek is as follows: Perviy Kanal (ORT), NTS, TNT-Asia , Russia RTR, 312 Cinema, OTRK.

As for the radio stations, the listeners gave the first place to Kyrgyzstan Obondoru. It is followed by Europe Plus, Min-Kyyal, Tumar, Sanzhyra.

The survey was conducted in 16 cities, towns and 165 villages of the country among residents aged 14 to 65 and older. The survey was conducted by M-Vector company.