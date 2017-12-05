15:06
-4
USD 69.75
EUR 82.81
RUB 1.18
English

Number of mosques in Kyrgyzstan grows 100 times during independence

The number of mosques in Kyrgyzstan has grown more than 100 times during its independence. The report «Education of Kyrgyz citizens in foreign Islamic educational institutions» says.

According to the document, before its sovereignty in 1990, Kyrgyzstan had only 39 mosques.

«With the acquisition of independence, interest in religion was awakened in the republic, and the religious and spiritual vacuum that had been forming over many years of restrictions during the Union’s time quickly began to fill up. One of the indicators of this process is the speed at which the construction of mosques began and the widespread opening of the madrasahs,» the document says.

Currently, 112 Islamic religious educational institutions operate in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK), there are currently 78 madrasahs in the country, while in 2013 there were 67 of them. In early 2017, at least 6,000 children attended them.

«It is natural that with the growth in the number of mosques and madrasahs, the requirements to the level of qualification of religious workers also increased. As a result, citizens’ interest in the Koran and the Arabic language turned into a need for religious education, and they began to actively leave the country for religious knowledge,» the authors of the report note.

The document was prepared by the Bulan Institute for Peace Innovations in cooperation with the State Commission for Religious Affairs under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link:
views: 61
Print
Related
Kadyr Malikov presents two books about Islam
Mosques in Kyrgyzstan began to preach sermons on road safety
Almazbek Atambayev about temptation of officials and religious figures
Almazbek Atambayev: It is necessary to overcome dogmatic attitude to Islam
Kadyr Malikov: Religious figures should not interfere in politics
Main factor of radicalization - low level of education of youth
Serious ‘Islamic parties’ will most likely not appear in Kyrgyzstan
State has right to interfere in religion to ensure national security
Kyrgyzstan prays for cessation of natural disasters
1,500 mosques registered in Kyrgyzstan for 3 years
Popular
New president of Kyrgyzstan ready for talks with head of Kazakhstan New president of Kyrgyzstan ready for talks with head of Kazakhstan
Under-five mortality rate decreases three-fold in Kyrgyzstan Under-five mortality rate decreases three-fold in Kyrgyzstan
Number of mother to child HIV transmission cases reduces in Osh region Number of mother to child HIV transmission cases reduces in Osh region
Conflict between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan resolved Conflict between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan resolved