Number of mosques in Kyrgyzstan grows 100 times during independence

The number of mosques in
According to the document, before its sovereignty in 1990, Kyrgyzstan had only 39 mosques.
«With the acquisition of independence, interest in religion was awakened in the republic, and the religious and spiritual vacuum that had been forming over many years of restrictions during the
Currently, 112 Islamic religious educational institutions operate in Kyrgyzstan.
According to the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK), there are currently 78 madrasahs in the country, while in 2013 there were 67 of them. In early 2017, at least 6,000 children attended them.
«It is natural that with the growth in the number of mosques and madrasahs, the requirements to the level of qualification of religious workers also increased. As a result, citizens’ interest in the Koran and the Arabic language turned into a need for religious education, and they began to actively leave the country for religious knowledge,» the authors of the report note.
The document was prepared by the Bulan Institute for Peace Innovations in cooperation with the State Commission for Religious Affairs under the President of the