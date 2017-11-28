21:29
+5
USD 69.70
EUR 83.21
RUB 1.20
English

Place of 1st working visit of new president of Kyrgyzstan announced

The head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Aizada Subakozhoeva, told about the nearest visits of Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

According to her, the first working visit of the new head of state to Russia will take place on November 29 at the invitation of the Russian side. A meeting with the Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is planned in Moscow.

«This means strengthening bilateral relations with Russia,» Aizada Subakozhoeva said.

In addition, a trip to Minsk is scheduled for November 30. Sooronbai Jeenbekov will take part in the summit of the heads of state of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). Bilateral meetings are not planned due to tight schedule.
link:
views: 113
Print
Related
Sooronbai Jeenbekov takes command of Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan
Priority direction of Jeenbekov’s policy – fight against corruption
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov takes office
Atambayev tells what president feels when transferring power
Brother of new president of Kyrgyzstan may become ambassador to Ukraine
How much will be spent on inauguration of new president?
CEC approves sample of president's certificate
President allocates 3 mln soms for renovation of Friendship of Peoples Monument
Almazbek Atambayev meets with elected President Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Kyrgyzstan to host events to commemorate ancestors on November 7
Popular
Budget of Kyrgyzstan 2018. Everything you need to know about it Budget of Kyrgyzstan 2018. Everything you need to know about it
Ecuador goods to appear in EEU countries Ecuador goods to appear in EEU countries
Retail networks in Russia ready to receive products from Kyrgyzstan Retail networks in Russia ready to receive products from Kyrgyzstan
Beer and low-alcohol beverages to rise in price in Kyrgyzstan Beer and low-alcohol beverages to rise in price in Kyrgyzstan