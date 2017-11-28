Place of 1st working visit of new president of Kyrgyzstan announced

The head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Aizada Subakozhoeva, told about the nearest visits of Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

According to her, the first working visit of the new head of state to Russia will take place on November 29 at the invitation of the Russian side. A meeting with the Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is planned in Moscow .

«This means strengthening bilateral relations with Russia ,» Aizada Subakozhoeva said.