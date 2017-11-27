Cigarettes in Kyrgyzstan to rise in price from New Year

The Government of Kyrgyzstan amended the resolution of the Cabinet on setting the minimum retail prices for cigarettes with a filter and without it. The document was signed by the Prime Minister Sapar Isakov.

According to the document, from January 1 to December 31, 2018, the price for 20 cigarettes will be 50 soms. In the next three years, the cost of cigarettes will increase by 10 soms every year.

From January 1, 2022, a pack of cigarettes in Kyrgyzstan will cost a minimum of 90 soms.

The minimum price for a pack of cigarettes now is 40 soms. The government decree takes effect from January 1, 2018.