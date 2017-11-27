Information on quarantine phytosanitary control in Kyrgyzstan classified

Information on the status of quarantine phytosanitary control in Kyrgyzstan was classified. The director of the plant quarantine department Amangeldi Isayev informed 24.kg news agency.

Today, the Parliament’s Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Ecology and Regional Development behind closed doors heard the information on the status of quarantine phytosanitary control in the country as part of fulfilling its obligations under the EEU. Amangeldi Isaev could not tell the details, since the information is secret.

«I can’t voice the information that was considered by the Зarliament in closed session. There are state secrets that I can’t disclose. In the near future, everyone will know about everything,» Amangeldi Isaev said.