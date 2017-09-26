KGS is stable. Devaluation of Uzbekistani sum does not affect situation

The devaluation of Uzbekistani sum hasn’t affected the situation on the currency market of Kyrgyzstan . The KGS remains stable, Deputy Chairman of the National Bank Nurbek Zhenish stated at a press conference today.

According to him, the National Bank keeps watching the developments. However, the analysis showed that the decision of the authorities of the neighboring country to let the sum float freely didn’t affect the trade with Kyrgyzstan .