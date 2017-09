A woman, who was previously detained for the murder of her newborn, hung herself in a temporary detention facility of the Bishkek Main Department of Internal Affairs on September 23. Own sources confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Police department of Bishkek could not comment on the information.

Recall, body of a newborn was found on September 14 in one of the garbage cans in Kirkomstrom area in Bishkek. Suspected M.M., born in 1987, who threw her child there, was detained on September 22 in Bishkek.