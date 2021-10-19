14:33
Body of newborn found in bag in Alamedin-1 microdistrict in Bishkek

Body of a newborn was found in a bag on the territory of Alamedin-1 microdistrict in Bishkek. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsky district reports.

«The police received information about discovery of the body on October 17 at 11.55. The fact was registered, pre-trial proceedings were started under article 150 (leaving in danger) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. A forensic examination has been scheduled, based on the results of which an appropriate decision will be made on the case under investigation,» the police said.

The press service noted that the operational search measures to find the mother of the baby and possible persons involved in the crime continue.
