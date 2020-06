Body of a newborn was found in Bishkek. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported.

The police received a message about the terrible find on June 20 at about 16.40. The body was found in Ala-Archa river under a bridge.

«According to preliminary data, the fetus age is about five months, maybe it was born dead. A forensic medical examination has been commissioned,» the police department said.