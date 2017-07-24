Almazbek Atambayev tells what for he will never forgive Askar Akayev

The President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev told what for he would never forgive his former colleague Askar Akayev. The head of state shared his offenses with journalists.

During a traditional press conference, Almazbek Atambayev was offered an amnesty for former leaders. However, the head of state admitted that there are people who can not be forgiven, no matter how many years have passed.

«They say I should forgive the former president Askar Akayev. But how can you forgive such people?! We had 1,000 tons of gold, at the expense of which we could finance movies, culture and art. And he gave it to his uncle for the sake of his own skin, for his insatiable family. How can this be forgiven when our people are starving? We had 67 percent in Kumtor project, it turned out to be 16 percent. I personally will never forgive Akayev," he said.

Almazbek Atambayev also recalled other dishonest acts of his predecessors. In particular, it was about the attempts of Akayev and Bakiyev to sell the second gold deposit Jerooy for a pittance.

«It was sold twice for 300 soms. And we eventually sold it for $ 100 million. How can such people be forgiven? How can you forgive them? I’ll never forgive! I do not know, after me, maybe someone will forgive them, «Almazbek Atambayev concluded.

He also recalled that the Parliament did not support the bill, according to which it would be possible to return everyone who signed Kumtor agreements under Askar Akayev and Kurmanbek Bakiyev.

«According to the bill, they could come back and tell who forced them to sign treaties, and work quietly. These are young guys, clever and competent, who were mutilated by the same Akayev and Bakiyev. And the Parliament did not support this bill. I do not understand, are there not quite clean in the Parliament? …" the President said.