Toyota Corolla car with passengers fell into Alamedin river in Chui region nearby Tepliye Klyuchi recreation area. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, there were five people in the car: four adults and a boy, born in 2011.

The adults were taken to hospital. Rescuers found body of the child only a few hours later.

Recall, a similar case occurred in Naryn last week.