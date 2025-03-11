17:39
USD 87.45
EUR 94.54
RUB 0.98
English

Alamedin River cleared of almost 47,000 tons of garbage

Cleaning of Alamedin River has been completed in Bishkek. The press service of the City Hall reported.

During the cleaning of 11 kilometers of the river, municipal employees removed 46,822 tons of garbage.

«The work will not stop there. Today, in addition to the main work, we will launch small excavators for cosmetic work to make the river look more aesthetically pleasing,» Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev said.

To strengthen the banks of the river, 4,287 tons of crushed stone were brought and 16 unauthorized structures along the river were demolished.

Bishkekzelenstroi municipal enterprise was instructed to improve the adjacent territory, organize a walking area, create conditions for citizens’ leisure and do other work to strengthen the river banks, and Bishkekasfaltservice — to carry out pothole repairs in certain areas along the walking area.

Ala-Archa River is planned to be cleaned by March 20.

Mechanical cleaning is an important step to prevent floods, improve water quality and create a comfortable urban environment.
link: https://24.kg/english/322436/
views: 111
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis participate in Eurasian Cleanliness Cup
Bridge over Alamedin river to be built in Bishkek for 128 million soms
11-year-old boy falls into river in Jalal-Abad region
Body of 5-year-old girl found in Kara-Alma river
Heavy rain washes away access roads to bridge in Naryn region
Drunk Kyrgyzstani tries to cross the Moscow River
Emergency Situations Ministry changes Kara-Darya streamway to prevent flooding
Body of woman found in river in Jalal-Abad region
Car falls into river in Chui region, six-year-old boy dies
Car falls into river in Kyrgyzstan, two die
Popular
Eco-taxi service on electric cars launched at airports of Kyrgyzstan Eco-taxi service on electric cars launched at airports of Kyrgyzstan
Four cars burn down in fire at service station in Bishkek Four cars burn down in fire at service station in Bishkek
Investigator detained for extortion of $5,000 from his colleague Investigator detained for extortion of $5,000 from his colleague
Bishkek without wires: City Hall develops Clear Sky — 2030 concept Bishkek without wires: City Hall develops Clear Sky — 2030 concept
11 March, Tuesday
17:19
Parliamentary committee approves draft law on prevention of organized crime Parliamentary committee approves draft law on preventio...
17:09
Competing with Turkey is difficult - head of Precious Metals Department
16:58
Alamedin River cleared of almost 47,000 tons of garbage
16:45
Most jewelry is smuggled into Kyrgyzstan
16:39
Kyrgyzstan's jewelers made products from 72.7 kilograms of gold in 2024