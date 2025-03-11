Alamedin River cleared of almost 47,000 tons of garbage

Cleaning of Alamedin River has been completed in Bishkek. The press service of the City Hall reported.

During the cleaning of 11 kilometers of the river, municipal employees removed 46,822 tons of garbage.

«The work will not stop there. Today, in addition to the main work, we will launch small excavators for cosmetic work to make the river look more aesthetically pleasing,» Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev said.

To strengthen the banks of the river, 4,287 tons of crushed stone were brought and 16 unauthorized structures along the river were demolished.

Bishkekzelenstroi municipal enterprise was instructed to improve the adjacent territory, organize a walking area, create conditions for citizens’ leisure and do other work to strengthen the river banks, and Bishkekasfaltservice — to carry out pothole repairs in certain areas along the walking area.

Ala-Archa River is planned to be cleaned by March 20.

Mechanical cleaning is an important step to prevent floods, improve water quality and create a comfortable urban environment.