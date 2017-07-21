11:41
Frontman of legendary rock band Linkin Park, Chester Bennington, dies

The lead singer of the legendary rock band Linkin Park Chester Bennington took his own life in Los Angeles. Foreign media reported.

According to their information with reference to law enforcement bodies, the body of the singer was found in his house in Palos Verdes Estates.

Bennington was 41 years old. At various times, he was a member of Stone Temple Pilots, Gray Daze and Dead by Sunrise. The singer died on the birthday of his close friend and leader of the Soundgarden group Chris Cornell, who committed suicide in May this year.

Note of 24.kg news agency: Linkin Park is an American multi-platinum rock band founded in 1996 under the name Xero and performing music mainly in several styles: alternative metal, nu-metal, rap metal, alternative rock, electronic rock, pop and pop rock.
