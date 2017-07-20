15:21
President allocates over 10 mln soms for houses to affected by landslide

President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev provided material assistance for the construction of seven houses for the victims of the landslide in Zerger and Zhalpak-Tash rural areas of Osh region. Information Policy Department of the President’s Office reported.

According to it, 10,490,900 soms were allocated from the presidential fund for social protection and support to provide financial assistance to the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the construction of seven individual houses.

The decision to allocate funds for the construction of housing was taken by the head of state, taking into account the difficult financial situation of families whose homes suffered as a result of the natural disaster.
