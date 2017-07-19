16:18
SRS documents 77,109 newborns for 6 months of 2017

During the first half of 2017, the State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan documented 77,109 newborns. The Chairman of the State Registration Service, Dastan Dogoyev, announced today at the press conference on the results of the work of the agency for the first half of the year and preparation for the presidential elections.

According to him, this figure amounted to 77,488 for this period of 2016.

It is specified that for the first half of the year 200,078 couples married, compared to 222,000 in the last year.

«4,967 couples divorced (4,433 divorces last year). 13,726 people have established paternity, 564 people adopted children, 18,471 citizens changed their surname, 18,033 burial certificates were issued," the head of the SRS told.
