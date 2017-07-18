Almazbek Atambayev approves amendments to law on monopolies

Almazbek Atambayev signed an agreed version of the law on amending Natural Monopolies in the Kyrgyz Republic Law. Information Policy Department of the President’s Office reported.

According to it, the document eliminates contradictions and brings the norms in line with the Law on the Basics of Administrative Activities and Administrative Procedures. The law worked out by the conciliation group was endorsed by the Parliament on June 29 of this year.

The law comes into force 10 days after the date of its official publication.

Recall, the original version, adopted by the Parliament on February 1, 2017, was returned to the Parliament by the President with objections «to work out an agreed version.»