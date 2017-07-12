10:53
+28
USD 69.61
EUR 79.32
RUB 1.15
English

Incidence of brucellosis in Kyrgyzstan increases

Incidence of brucellosis in Kyrgyzstan increases. During the six months of 2017, 422 cases were registered against 388 in 2016.

According to the Ministry of Health, 1.1 times growth was registered, including 46 cases among children under 14 years. Growth in the republic is recorded because of incidence increase in Jalal-Abad, Naryn and Osh region.

Previously, experts of the State Sanitary Epidemiological Service called on Kyrgyzstanis not to drink raw milk.

At the same time, for 6 months, no cases of people suffering from plague, cholera and anthrax were recorded in the country.

One case of hydrophobia was registered in a resident of Isfana, Batken region.

For the expired period, 5,078 citizens who suffered from animal bites turned for medical help. This is 406 cases less than in the same period of 2016. Almost half of the victims are children under 14 years old.
link:
views: 90
Print
Related
Brucellosis incidence on rise in Bishkek
Brucellosis incidence growth registered in Bishkek
Popular
3 people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Tokmak road 3 people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Tokmak road
Chairman of Constitutional Chamber did not spend anything in 2016 Chairman of Constitutional Chamber did not spend anything in 2016
Brad Brenneman: Kyrgyzstan is land of triumphant individual Brad Brenneman: Kyrgyzstan is land of triumphant individual
Chairwoman of Supreme Court earns 1,211 mln soms in 2016 Chairwoman of Supreme Court earns 1,211 mln soms in 2016