Incidence of brucellosis in Kyrgyzstan increases. During the six months of 2017, 422 cases were registered against 388 in 2016.

According to the Ministry of Health, 1.1 times growth was registered, including 46 cases among children under 14 years. Growth in the republic is recorded because of incidence increase in Jalal-Abad, Naryn and Osh region.

Previously, experts of the State Sanitary Epidemiological Service called on Kyrgyzstanis not to drink raw milk.

At the same time, for 6 months, no cases of people suffering from plague, cholera and anthrax were recorded in the country.

One case of hydrophobia was registered in a resident of Isfana , Batken region.

For the expired period, 5,078 citizens who suffered from animal bites turned for medical help. This is 406 cases less than in the same period of 2016. Almost half of the victims are children under 14 years old.