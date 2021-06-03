12:00
USD 84.48
EUR 102.91
RUB 1.15
English

17 people contract brucellosis in Bishkek since beginning of 2021

At least 17 cases of brucellosis have been registered in Bishkek since the beginning of the year. The capital’s Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance reported.

According to the center, 11 people became infected by consuming milk and dairy products purchased at pop-up retail outlets, 5 patients associate the infection with consumption of undercooked meat products (shawarma, hamburger), 1 — while caring for livestock.

The center added that three cases were registered over the same period in 2020.

«Brucellosis is an infectious zoonotic disease, accompanied by fever, damage to many organs and systems, especially the musculoskeletal system, and tending to a protracted and chronic course. The main sources of brucellosis in our country are sheep, goats, cows, pigs,» the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/196235/
views: 102
Print
Related
Incidence of brucellosis in Kyrgyzstan increases
Brucellosis incidence on rise in Bishkek
Brucellosis incidence growth registered in Bishkek
Popular
Ex-director of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi goes missing in Bishkek Ex-director of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi goes missing in Bishkek
Only vaccinated tourists to be able to come to Kyrgyzstan this season Only vaccinated tourists to be able to come to Kyrgyzstan this season
Striker of Alga Tosin Aleriwa about football, plov and stupid people Striker of Alga Tosin Aleriwa about football, plov and stupid people
Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov detained Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov detained
3 June, Thursday
11:55
Sultan Akhmatov: It is important not to cut off documents that help business Sultan Akhmatov: It is important not to cut off documen...
11:37
Aryslanbek Akbarov becomes new deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
11:30
President of Centerra Gold Inc. Scott Perry addresses people of Kyrgyzstan
11:18
17 people contract brucellosis in Bishkek since beginning of 2021
09:49
Drivers of minibuses continue strike in Bishkek
2 June, Wednesday
18:08
Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov placed in SCNS remand prison for 2 months
17:33
Former lawyer of Sadyr Japarov becomes judge of Supreme Court
17:27
State Mortgage Company to provide mortgages without down payment
17:14
Kumtor case: Kamchybek Tashiev about criminal prosecution of ex-presidents
15:49
Indoor playgrounds in shopping centers of Bishkek allowed to open