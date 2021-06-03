17 people contract brucellosis in Bishkek since beginning of 2021

At least 17 cases of brucellosis have been registered in Bishkek since the beginning of the year. The capital’s Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance reported.

According to the center, 11 people became infected by consuming milk and dairy products purchased at pop-up retail outlets, 5 patients associate the infection with consumption of undercooked meat products (shawarma, hamburger), 1 — while caring for livestock.

The center added that three cases were registered over the same period in 2020.

«Brucellosis is an infectious zoonotic disease, accompanied by fever, damage to many organs and systems, especially the musculoskeletal system, and tending to a protracted and chronic course. The main sources of brucellosis in our country are sheep, goats, cows, pigs,» the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance noted.