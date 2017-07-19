Number of vaccines refusals increases in Bishkek. The State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision Center of Bishkek reported.

According to its data, 1,157 refusals of vaccines were registered during 6 months of 2017, 1,065 of them (57.3 percent) — refusals for religious reasons, 368 (19.8 percent) — due to doubts about the quality of the vaccine, 43 (2.3 percent) due to lack of information, 378 (20.3) — for other reasons.

As the center noted, this can lead to a disease outbreak.

So, there has already been registered 2.1 times increase in the incidence of mumps in comparison with 2016 (49 cases compared to 23).