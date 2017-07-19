16:19
+29
USD 69.23
EUR 79.76
RUB 1.17
English

Number of vaccines refusals increases in Bishkek

Number of vaccines refusals increases in Bishkek. The State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision Center of Bishkek reported.

According to its data, 1,157 refusals of vaccines were registered during 6 months of 2017, 1,065 of them (57.3 percent) — refusals for religious reasons, 368 (19.8 percent) — due to doubts about the quality of the vaccine, 43 (2.3 percent) due to lack of information, 378 (20.3) — for other reasons.

As the center noted, this can lead to a disease outbreak.

So, there has already been registered 2.1 times increase in the incidence of mumps in comparison with 2016 (49 cases compared to 23).
link:
views: 60
Print
Related
Incidence of brucellosis in Kyrgyzstan increases
Child mortality on rise in Issyk-Kul region
Brucellosis incidence on rise in Bishkek
Popular
Upper Naryn cascade. Dubious Czech project Upper Naryn cascade. Dubious Czech project
Human rights organizations demand to lift ban on Ponomarev’s entry to Kyrgyzstan Human rights organizations demand to lift ban on Ponomarev’s entry to Kyrgyzstan
Scandal. Kyrgyz authorities told not to cooperate with Liglass Trading CZ Scandal. Kyrgyz authorities told not to cooperate with Liglass Trading CZ
Half of year results. Economy revives, prices rise Half of year results. Economy revives, prices rise