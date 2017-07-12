Foreign investment in Kyrgyzstan reduce by half in 2016

Foreign investment in Kyrgyzstan fell by a half from $ 1, 573.2 billion in 2015 to $ 814,000 in 2016. Such data was presented by the National Statistics Committee.

It is noted manufacturing industries accounted for a third of direct investments. Also, a significant share of investments is taken by geological exploration (20.3 percent), financial intermediation and insurance (22 percent).

For the year, there was less direct foreign investment from Russia (by 43.5 percent) and China (by 36.5 percent).

Most investments are in Bishkek and Chui regions. Russians prefer to invest in enterprises and companies in the capital (74 percent of all investments in the city), and the Chinese prefer to invest in Chui region (82.8 percent of investment).

«Factors that affected the decline in the volume of foreign direct investment in the country as a whole were their decline from Britain - in geological exploration, Turkey - in construction, China and Canada -in manufacturing enterprises, Russia - in financial intermediation and insurance," Viktoria Biryukova, head of the Department of Statistics of Investments of the National Statistics Committee, commented.