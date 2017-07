Two Kyrgyz citizens were injured in a fire in the shopping and entertainment center RIO in Moscow . Press office of the Kyrgyz Embassy in Russia reported.

According to it, two Kyrgyzstanis were taken to Research Institute of Emergency Medicine named after Sklifosovsky. The embassy staff contacted the hospital’s doctors. Condition of both is heavy, the dynamics is positive.

The fire occurred on July, 10. 18 people were injured. 14 victims are still in hospitals, including a firefighter and a child, Russian media reported.