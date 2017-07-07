16:45
586 patrol officers brought to responsibility since beginning of 2017

586 employees of the patrol police have been brought to responsibility since the beginning of 2017, the deputy head of the Main Patrol Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ymanaly Sarkulov said today at a press conference.

According to him, the department is working to bring order among the staff of the patrol police.

«Thanks to the public and the media, thanks to which we receive a lot of information about the positive and negative moments in the work. As a result of the inspections, 586 employees of the patrol police were brought to various degrees of responsibility (observation, reprimand, dismissal). Including 9 employees were dismissed from the internal affairs bodies for damaging circumstances and 15 were dismissed as inadequate to the requirements," Ymanaly Sarkulov said.

He noted that seven of nine fired employees were involved in corruption, including two in Jalal-Abad region, four in Bishkek, one in Osh. Six people — on applications of citizens (extortion). Criminal cases against them have been initiated, an investigation is under way.

The patrol police was established in 2016. Its main task is to ensure public order and security on the roads of the country.
