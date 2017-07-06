12:03
Ombudsman recommends to create shelters for people with disabilities

Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan recommends to create a network of social shelters for people with disabilities who were left without housing. Special report of the Ombudsman «Access to Justice: Main Problems» says.

The document notes that the vast majority of existing housing and communal facilities, transport infrastructure, street and road network remains unsuited for people with disabilities.

Health and education institutions remain inaccessible to disabled people. There are no conditions on the roads for wheelchairs. Shops and pharmacies are not equipped with ramps. And if there are ramps, they are situated at a large angle.

Human rights defenders advise the Parliament to develop and adopt by-laws that regulate the construction of specialized boarding schools, as well as to ratify the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Earlier it was reported that 36 billion soms would be required to introduce the convention.

At present, there are about 170,000 people with disabilities in the Kyrgyz Republic. Activists more than once held campaigns in support of the document and collected signatures for ratifying the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.
