Reconstruction of Chaldovar checkpoint to be completed in late August

Reconstruction of Chaldovar checkpoint will be completed in late August. The Head of the Border Control Department of the State Customs Service Sarlykbek uulu Mirlanbek told.

According to him, after the reconstruction, the passage of people and transport will double. «Now, we pass 4,000- 5,000 people and about 200 cars through the checkpoint. After accession to EEU, the flow has become much larger. To speed up the work, we began the reconstruction," he said.

After the reconstruction, the checkpoint will have additional passports checking cabinets and closed corridors up to the border. 13, 900 million soms will be allocated from the budget.
