13 million som to be charged from Zanoza.kg and lawyers

Today, the judge of the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek, Bolot Abdullayev, upheld the lawsuit of the Prosecutor General’s Office against the journalist of Zanoza.kg and the lawyers of Ata Meken party. He ruled to recover from the defendants three and ten million soms, respectively.

Earlier, lawyers of Ata Meken refused to participate in court proceedings on the suit of the Prosecutor General’s Office against them and Zanoza.kg, saying that it was a show. Kanatbek Aziz and Taalaigul Toktakunova left the courtroom in protest against the obvious bias and gross procedural violations by the judge.

Judge Bolot Abdullayev did not uphold any of the petitions filed by the defendants.

«It is clear to everyone that the decisions of the courts on the claims of the Prosecutor General’s Office to me and Taailigul Toktakunova and journalists of Zanoza.kg are already ready. All these hearings are nothing more than a show. We do not intend to participate in the show," Kanatbek Aziz noted earlier.

The supervisory authority earlier filed five lawsuits against Zanoza.kg, journalists Dina Maslova and Naryn Aiyp. Lawyers Kanatbek Aziz and Taalaigul Toktakunova are co-defendants on one of them, co-defendant on the other is ex-MP Cholpon Dzhakupova. All claims are on the protection of the honor and dignity of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

Lawyers of Ata Meken are brought to responsibility for the information they spread that Almazbek Atambayev was allegedly involved in the cargo in the crashed Boeing 747 near Dachi SU residential community.