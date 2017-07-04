US Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Sheila Gwaltney leaves her post. The information was confirmed in the diplomatic mission of the United States.

According to it, the statement of the Ambassador about the early resignation was also a complete surprise for the employees. The Embassy doesn’t know the reason for it.

Sheila Gwaltney announced her intention to leave the diplomatic service yesterday during a reception at the Embassy on the occasion of the celebration of the US Independence Day.

«After 33 years of service to my country, most of which was abroad, I decided to return to my family in California . It was an incredible honor for me to represent the President of the United States of America as US Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic . Love for the family is important both for the Kyrgyz and for the American people, so I know that you will understand my reason for returning home," Sheila Gwaltney said.