Education Ministry sets date of graduation evenings for 11th grade students

The Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic approved the date and time of graduation evenings for students of the 9th and 11th grades.

Festive events and issuance of secondary education diplomas will take place in schools on June 20, 2017 at 10.00 am. Delivery of certificates of the basic secondary education to the graduates of the ninth grade will be held on June 24 at 10.00 am.

Disciplinary measures will be taken for illegal collection of fees up to dismissal of school principals.

It is also forbidden to hold graduation parties in the evening and at night on the school territory, in entertainment venues, cafes, restaurants and outdoors.

School principals and teaching staff bear personal responsibility for ensuring order and protection of life and health of graduates during the celebrations.

Workers of the security departments, school security services, law enforcement agencies and parents will be on duty around the clock on the graduation days.