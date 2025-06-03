Over 567 kilometers of high-voltage power lines to be repaired in Bishkek

In 2025, specialists from the high-voltage line service will carry out major repairs of 26.7 kilometers and routine maintenance on more than 567 kilometers of power lines with a voltage of 35/110/220 kilovolts. The press service of the Bishkek Electric Grids Enterprise reported.

To date, power engineers have overhauled 22.4 kilometers and conducted routine maintenance on 103.08 kilometers of power lines, replacing 748 insulators.

Specialists are also trimming tree branches along the power line route for safe and reliable power supply. They have handed 130 notifications to consumers about the elimination of violations of the safety zone around overhead power lines.