11:41
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Power engineers repair power line at altitude of 3,500 meters

The National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan OJSC conducts scheduled repair work on 500 kV high-voltage line Toktogulskaya HES — Frunzenskaya. Press service of the company reported.

With the help of seven brigades of Jalal-Abad, Talas and Chui enterprises of high-voltage electrical networks, work is being carried out to replace insulators, line accessories and fix other defects revealed during inspections.

The length of the line is 207 kilometers. It ensures transmission of electricity generated at Toktogul hydroelectric station to Chui and Talas regions. The line runs through difficult mountainous areas and passes. The highest mountainous area is located on Kum-Bel pass at an altitude of over 3,500 meters.
link:
views: 92
Print
Related
Kara-Balta – Kaindy power line shuts down due to fire
Kyrgyz section of CASA 1000 line can be extended
Large energy project implemented in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Three foreign human rights defenders not allowed to enter Kyrgyzstan Three foreign human rights defenders not allowed to enter Kyrgyzstan
President declares 2021 Year of Friendship and Culture of Kyrgyzstan and India President declares 2021 Year of Friendship and Culture of Kyrgyzstan and India
Deputies ready to listen to ex-president Almazbek Atambayev Deputies ready to listen to ex-president Almazbek Atambayev
Farmers get 4.2 billion soms as concessional loans in 2019 Farmers get 4.2 billion soms as concessional loans in 2019