Power engineers repair power line at altitude of 3,500 meters

The National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan OJSC conducts scheduled repair work on 500 kV high-voltage line Toktogulskaya HES — Frunzenskaya. Press service of the company reported.

With the help of seven brigades of Jalal-Abad, Talas and Chui enterprises of high-voltage electrical networks, work is being carried out to replace insulators, line accessories and fix other defects revealed during inspections.

The length of the line is 207 kilometers. It ensures transmission of electricity generated at Toktogul hydroelectric station to Chui and Talas regions. The line runs through difficult mountainous areas and passes. The highest mountainous area is located on Kum-Bel pass at an altitude of over 3,500 meters.