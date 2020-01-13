New power line commissioned in Bosteri village

A new overhead power line was commissioned in Bosteri village, Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use reported.

This is a spare line from Bosteri substation to supply electricity to the boiler house of Bosteri Heat Supply Enterprise’s branch of Kyrgyzteploenergo state-owned enterprise.

«There has been no spare line since 2012, which threatened about 600 consumers of heat energy in Bosteri village. Construction work was completed, 86 reinforced concrete poles were installed, and a high-voltage overhead cable with the length of over three kilometers was laid,» the state committee said.